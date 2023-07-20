All Sections
North Crimean Canal starts drying near Dzhankoi

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 20 July 2023, 17:00
North Crimean Canal starts drying near Dzhankoi
Photo: CrimeaSOS

The North Crimean Canal near the city of Dzhankoi on the occupied peninsula of Crimea has started to drain significantly.

Source: CrimeaSOS, referring to anonymous sources; Russian Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti

Details: After the Russians blew up the dam of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP) in the south of Ukraine, the North Crimean Canal near Dzhankoi started to drain and dry. This is mainly about the floodplain near the canal, which was earlier called the "city beach" of Dzhankoi. The water has not been coming into the canal since 2014, and now it has completely dried up.

Quote: "A significant decrease in the water level in the canal may be seen at the exit from the city. Recently, the water level in the canal has reached the upper band.

 

Meanwhile, there are no problems with the water supply in Dzhankoi, yet locals buy drinking water separately."

Details: Andrii Syhuta, so-called head of the occupying administration of the Melitopol district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, reported earlier that water did not come in the North Crimean Canal from the Kakhovka Reservoir, and the water level is a metre lower than the fence level.

Background:

