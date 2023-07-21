All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Johnson on Prystaiko’s dismissal: He was a great ambassador

European Pravda, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 21 July 2023, 16:02
Johnson on Prystaiko’s dismissal: He was a great ambassador

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he was saddened by the news of the resignation of Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine's ambassador to the United Kingdom, because he was an excellent ambassador.

Source: Johnson on Twitter

Quote from Johnson: "Sad to say goodbye to Vadym Prystaiko who has been a great Ukrainian ambassador and friend to this country."

Details: Johnson also said he hoped that the dismissed ambassador would soon appear "in another incarnation".

Deborah Haynes, security and defence editor at Sky News, believes that Prystaiko has been an effective envoy to Britain.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

"It's a huge shame because the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK has been a hugely powerful and important supporter of Ukraine's efforts to get more weapons… He is really well regarded. He has been incredibly effective as an envoy for Ukraine," she said.

Background: On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Vadym Prystaiko from the post of ambassador to the United Kingdom. Prystaiko had described the president's remarks about thanking UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace for military aid every morning as "unhealthy sarcasm".

Previously:

  • Prystaiko recently had to explain his remark on Sky News about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s "unhealthy sarcasm" in response to UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.
  • Wallace had made a statement on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius in which he called on Ukraine to express more gratitude to its partners for the military support provided instead of constantly making demands for new types of weapons.
  • He noted that lawmakers, primarily in the US, believe that more gratitude articulated by Ukraine would make it easier to make decisions about the further allocation of aid.
  • In response to Wallace's words, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is very grateful to the UK and its people for their support. But he also added that "we can wake up in the morning and thank the minister personally". Prystaiko, commenting on this discussion, called the remarks "unhealthy sarcasm". This statement was taken by all observers, including the UK media, as a criticism of President Zelenskyy, and even after objections from the embassy, ​​the Sky News channel did not delete a tweet with a critical reading of the ambassador's words.
  • Prystaiko then gave an explanation in which he did not distance himself from the criticism but softened it, saying that "sarcasm between friendly countries is not needed".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro

documentUkrainian fencer gets automatically qualified for Olympics

Almost 80% of Ukrainians consider all Russians responsible for war

updated from 11:56, video, photoGrenade explodes in Odesa's Trade Union House, killing one person

Russia significantly reduces aviation activity on Friday – Ukraine's Air Force

photo"We do not believe that Russia will hesitate to return": Zelenskyy delivers address on Statehood Day

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:10
Russians suddenly block traffic on Crimean Bridge
23:54
photoNorwegian city mayor cycles to Ukraine and raises US$14,500 for Armed Forces
23:41
Four stamps in support of Ukraine presented in Italy
23:37
updatedNine people injured in Russian attack on multi-storey building in Dnipro
23:14
Finland to develop a national plan for Ukraine's recovery
23:08
Attack on Dnipro: city authorities report no casualties, fire extinguished
22:40
Greece to help restore Odesa landmarks damaged by Russian attacks
22:31
FIE overrules disqualification of Ukrainian fencer: Kharlan can compete at World Championships
21:39
photo, videoRussians strike apartment building and building of Security Service in Dnipro
21:15
updatedAir-raid warning was announced throughout Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: