Ukraine writes new chapter in Europe's history – Head of European Commission

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, stated that Ukraine is writing a new chapter in the history of Europe.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen during a speech in New York during the award ceremony for the World Peace & Liberty Award, quoted by Ukrinform

Quote: "The story of our [European] Union is one of democracies, young and old, getting stronger together.

It is the story of Germany's and Italy's rebirth after the war. It is the story of Spain's, Portugal's and Greece's paths from dictatorship to democracy.

It is the story of the democratic renaissance after the fall of the Iron Curtain.

And the next chapter in this story is being written today – in Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia, as well as in the Western Balkans."

"Not only is he [Putin] committing unspeakable crimes with cities razed to the ground, children taken from their families and civilians killed in cold blood. This war also goes against the very foundation of the United Nations Charter.

It is targeting the very idea of a world order based on international law, where all sovereign countries have equal rights and all countries shall refrain from ‘the use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state'. These are the words of the UN Charter. This is why Europe stands by Ukraine for as long as it takes."

Details: Ursula von der Leyen emphasised once again that Ukraine is fighting not only for its own freedom but for the freedom of every country, and this freedom is the fundamental principle of the UN Charter.

"No one wants peace more than the people of Ukraine. But lasting peace can only be built on the foundation of international law. An independent Ukraine, within its recognised international borders, where accountability for war crimes has been met, and with security guarantees, so that Ukrainians can be free from fear.

This is at the heart of President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula. Each of its ten points is based on the UN Charter and UN resolutions. The Charter must be the starting point for any negotiation for a just and lasting peace," the President of the European Commission noted.

She said that there is another reason why Ukraine's war against Russian aggression demonstrates the deep connection between peace and the rule of law.

"Ukrainians have made a clear choice for the rule of law and democracy. They want to join the European Union.

That means deep and structural reforms, ranging from the independence of the judiciary to anti-corruption, from minorities' rights to media freedom. I must say, it is amazing to see how fast and determined Ukraine is implementing these reforms despite the war," Ursula von der Leyen added.

