National Resistance Center explains how Russians prepare for sham elections in occupied territories

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 22 July 2023, 05:30
National Resistance Center explains how Russians prepare for sham elections in occupied territories
PHOTO BY RIA NOVOSTI

The National Resistance Center has said that the Russian occupiers are preparing to conduct house-to-house voting procedures, with both early and conventional voting at polling stations.

Source: National Resistance Center

Quote: "In September, the Russian Federation will hold simulated elections to its pseudo-parliament, as well as local ‘elections’, which the enemy plans to hold in the temporarily occupied territories.

However, the local population, which ignored the "referendum" in 2022, is not planning to go to the ‘elections’ of the terrorist country. As a result, the occupiers, as they did a year ago, plan to hold ‘out-of-town elections’ and drag out the process in days."

Details: The centre notes that the "elections" will take place from 31 August to 10 September.

Starting from 31 August, it will be possible to "vote" ahead of time, on 8-9 September, Russians will go door-to-door and collect votes from residents in their homes, and then conventional voting will take place at polling stations on 10 September.

"All this is necessary to hide the lack of attendance. Russian propagandists will explain the locals’ ignoring of the elections by the fact that they all voted early or at home," the National Resistance Center notes. 

Background:

  • Earlier, it was reported that Russia plans to hold "elections" in the occupied territories of Ukraine on 10 September.
  • The European Union condemned Russia for its intention to hold sham elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine in September 2023.

