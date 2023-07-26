All Sections
Ukrainian defenders kill Russian airborne assault group trapped in Donetsk Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 26 July 2023, 15:51
Ukrainian defenders kill Russian airborne assault group trapped in Donetsk Oblast
PHOTO: NATIONAL POLICE OF UKRAINE

An assault unit of the Offensive Guard police brigade has killed a group of Russian paratroopers on the Donetsk front.

Source: National Police on Facebook 

Details: The assault group of Russian paratroopers (Russian Airborne Forces) came under fire from the soldiers of the Tsunami Assault Regiment of the Liut (Fury) Joint Assault Brigade of the National Police. Every Russian soldier was killed. 

The timeframe of the successful operation was not disclosed.

Background: The Liut (Fury) Joint Assault Brigade is a new paramilitary police unit.

In early February 2023, the Ministry of Internal Affairs began forming the Offensive Guard assault brigades. It includes the Liut (Fury) National Police Brigade, the Stalevyi Kordon (Steel Border) State Border Guard Service Brigade and seven National Guard brigades.

The units consist of active police officers, border guards and national guardsmen.

Donetsk region
Russians kill 2 civilians and injure 2 more in Donetsk Oblast on 25 July
Attack on Kostiantynivka with cluster munitions: Second child dies in hospital
Strike possible at any time: five children evacuated from Toretsk district
