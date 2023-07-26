Ukrainian sentenced to 22 years in prison for explosion on Bryansk railway in Russia

Serhii Belavin, a plumber from the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast in Ukraine, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison in the case of an explosion on the railway in Bryansk Oblast in Russia, which occurred on 9 November 2022, at the Robchik–Pishchanka railroad stretch.

Source: Investigative Committee of Russia and the Russian media

Details: The investigation claims that Serhii Belavian, citizen of both Russia and Ukraine, was "recruited by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in 2019 and became a member of an organised group under their guidance for financial reward".

The Investigative Committee of Russia claims Belavin "has undergone training in terrorist activities, organised by Ukrainian secret services, where he has developed the skills in dealing with explosive substances and radio-controlled explosive devices, acquired knowledge about reconnaissance and conspiration tactics, as well as skills in collecting and handing over information" from 2019 to 2021 in Ukraine.

The Committee believes that after the beginning of the war, the leadership of the Ukrainian secret services worked out the plan of a "terrorist act" in the territory of Russia, and Belavin "was thoroughly instructed, provided with money and special means of communication".

The Russian investigators convinced the court that in June 2022 Belavin had arrived in Russia, found a hiding place with explosives left for him by other members of the group, "made a remote-controlled explosive device", installed it on the railroad track near the village of Robchik, and blew up the railroad on 9 July, when a freight train from Belarus was passing.

As a result, the train and the railway track were damaged, and the train movement was suspended for a long period of time.

The investigators claimed Belavin tried to flee but was detained by the security services.

A Russian court found Belavin guilty of committing crimes under Art. 205.3 of the Criminal Code of Russia (undergoing terrorist action training), subparagraphs "a" and "v" of Art.205.2 of the Criminal Code of Russia (terrorist act as a part of an organised group), Art. 222.1.4 (illegal purchase, transportation and storage of explosives) and Art. 223.1.3 of the Criminal Code of Russia (illegal manufacture of an explosive device).

In Russia, Belavin was sentenced to 22 years in a strict regime colony and an 800,000 rouble [roughly US$8,888 - ed.] fine.

Business FM reported that Belavin is 40 years old; he lived in the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast of Ukraine, where he worked as a plumber. He has two children.

The sources of the Kommersant media outlet in the security structures of Russia alleged that he had pleaded guilty.

The case was heard by the 2nd Western District Military Court of Russia.

