Missile strike on Khmelnytskyi Oblast: authorities report consequences

Serhii Tiurin, First Deputy Head of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, has reported that pieces of downed Russian missiles fell in populated areas of the Khmelnytskyi district.

Quote: "As a result of the shooting down of the missiles, debris fell in populated areas of the Khmelnytskyi district.

In addition, the missile pieces fell on the territory of a private house in the Starokostiantynivka hromada (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.). A car is damaged."

Details: Tiurin clarified that there are no victims at this moment, as early reports said.

The Air Force reported that at about 19:00, the Russian invaders took MiG-31K fighter jets into the sky; they fired four Kh-47 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles towards Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Russian cruise missiles that were launched on Ukraine on Wednesday evening, in particular, targeted Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

There is a military airfield in Starokostiantyniv where Ukrainian Su-24M tactical bombers are based. They are carriers of Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

