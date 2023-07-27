All Sections
Missile strike on Khmelnytskyi Oblast: authorities report consequences

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 27 July 2023, 00:20
Missile strike on Khmelnytskyi Oblast: authorities report consequences
photo: Getty Images

Serhii Tiurin, First Deputy Head of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, has reported that pieces of downed Russian missiles fell in populated areas of the Khmelnytskyi district.

Source: Telegram channel of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "As a result of the shooting down of the missiles, debris fell in populated areas of the Khmelnytskyi district.

In addition, the missile pieces fell on the territory of a private house in the Starokostiantynivka hromada (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.). A car is damaged."

Details: Tiurin clarified that there are no victims at this moment, as early reports said. 

Background

  • The Air Force reported that at about 19:00, the Russian invaders took MiG-31K fighter jets into the sky; they fired four Kh-47 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles towards Khmelnytskyi Oblast.
  • Russian cruise missiles that were launched on Ukraine on Wednesday evening, in particular, targeted Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytskyi Oblast.
  • There is a military airfield in Starokostiantyniv where Ukrainian Su-24M tactical bombers are based. They are carriers of Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

