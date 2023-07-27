All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Missile strike on Khmelnytskyi Oblast: authorities report consequences

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 27 July 2023, 00:20
Missile strike on Khmelnytskyi Oblast: authorities report consequences
photo: Getty Images

Serhii Tiurin, First Deputy Head of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration, has reported that pieces of downed Russian missiles fell in populated areas of the Khmelnytskyi district.

Source: Telegram channel of the Khmelnytskyi Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "As a result of the shooting down of the missiles, debris fell in populated areas of the Khmelnytskyi district.

In addition, the missile pieces fell on the territory of a private house in the Starokostiantynivka hromada (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.). A car is damaged."

Advertisement:

Details: Tiurin clarified that there are no victims at this moment, as early reports said. 

Background

  • The Air Force reported that at about 19:00, the Russian invaders took MiG-31K fighter jets into the sky; they fired four Kh-47 Kinzhal hypersonic missiles towards Khmelnytskyi Oblast.
  • Russian cruise missiles that were launched on Ukraine on Wednesday evening, in particular, targeted Starokostiantyniv, Khmelnytskyi Oblast.
  • There is a military airfield in Starokostiantyniv where Ukrainian Su-24M tactical bombers are based. They are carriers of Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship

photoJournalists receive evidence that Russia is bombarding Ukraine with missiles that Kyiv handed over to Moscow in 1990s

Zelenskyy on results of military enlistment offices inspections: There are many disgusting abuses

Putin issues record number of secret decrees in 2023

video, infographicPlane crash that killed Internal Ministry leadership: State Bureau of Investigation deciphers black boxes, serves notices of suspicion

Gap between Ukrainians and Russians in their attitude to Stalin – survey

All News
RECENT NEWS
10:45
Russian city of Sochi starts fortifying its ports
10:06
video, photoSpecial operation in Novorossiysk: Ukrainian drone damages Russian landing ship
09:58
UK Defence Intelligence explains why Russia is attacking Ukraine's south with drones, not missiles
09:38
Companies with ties to Russia and Belarus continue to open in Ukraine
09:21
photoIn helicopter with laser pointer: Russian Defence Ministry shows Shoigu supposedly in Ukraine
08:39
Russians kill two civilians in Donetsk Oblast
07:54
Ukrainian defenders kill another 640 Russians and destroy 19 artillery systems and 27 Russian UAVs
07:43
photoAttack on Nikopol: Two injured, more than 20 private buildings damaged
07:30
Russians force Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant workers to obtain Russian passports – General Staff
06:52
Ukrainian defenders strike 12 clusters of Russian manpower – General Staff report
All News
Advertisement: