116 strikes recorded in Sumy Oblast, buildings destroyed and damaged

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 3 July 2023, 00:22
Photo: Sumy police

During the past 24 hours, the Russians have carried out 16 attacks on the border regions of Sumy Oblast. 116 strikes were recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration on Telegram 

Details: There were attacks on Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Khotin, Hlukhiv, Shalyhyne and Putyvl hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Shelling from automatic grenade launchers (15 strikes) and mortars (8 strikes) was recorded in Hlukhiv hromada.

The Russians targeted the Yunakivka hromada with mortars (7 strikes).

In Myropillia hromada, a grenade (1 strike) was dropped from an UAV, and mortar attacks were also recorded (23 strikes).

A mortar attack (5 strikes) was carried out on Khotin hromada.

The Russians dropped 19 mortar bombs on Bilopillia hromada. Attacks from automatic grenade launchers were also recorded (10 strikes).

Krasnopillia hromada came under artillery fire (6 strikes). The shelling damaged two private houses. A mortar attack was also recorded (4 strikes).

The Russians hit the Shalyhyne hromada with artillery (9 strikes).

In Putyvl hromada there was a mortar attack (9 strikes) which destroyed one house and damaged another.

