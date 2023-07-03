Austria not preventing transit of military equipment from EU to Ukraine

Austria is allowing EU countries to transport military equipment through its country to Ukraine, and this is not a violation of its neutrality.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Alexander Schallenberg, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria, in an interview with ORF TV

Quote: "I would like to clarify: transport from one EU country to another has always been without problems.

And we have a decision from 28 February 2022, within the Common Foreign and Security Policy, which also allows these shipments to Ukraine. And we are obliged to implement this decision."

"There is a decision under the Common Foreign and Security Policy that not only allows these shipments to Ukraine. This means that we are bound by this decision. Both since the signing of the Treaty of Amsterdam and since the reform of the federal constitution almost 20 years ago, these measures within the EU have been subject to neutrality. This means that there is no contradiction."

Details: Schallenberg said that this is about transit through Austria, "and this does not violate neutrality".

The minister added that the partners who carry out this transit are obliged to inform the Austrian side about the type of cargo being transported.

