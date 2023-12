Council of Europe Secretary General comments on Russia's missile attack on Lviv

Marija Pejčinović-Burić, Council of Europe Secretary General, has condemned Russia's missile attack on civilians in Lviv.

Source: Marija Pejčinović-Burić on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I strongly condemn Russia’s indiscriminate attack hitting civilians in Lviv," Pejčinović-Burić said.

I @coe strongly condemn Russia’s indiscriminate attack hitting civilians in Lviv. The day of accountability will come for those perpetrating these despicable acts — Marija Pejčinović Burić (@MarijaPBuric) July 6, 2023

Details: She stated that "the day of accountability will come for those perpetrating these despicable acts".

The Russian missile attack on Lviv claimed the lives of 4 people and injured 9 more as of 07:00 on 6 July. The missile hit a residential high-rise building.

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that the Russian forces attacked Lviv with Kalibr cruise missiles on early 6 July, with seven of the ten missiles destroyed.

