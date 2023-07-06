All Sections
Russians mined Zaporizhzhia NPP in first weeks of occupation, no changes since – ZNPP employee

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 6 July 2023, 16:52
Russians mined Zaporizhzhia NPP in first weeks of occupation, no changes since – ZNPP employee

The Russians have mined the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in the first weeks of the occupation, there have been no major changes in their behaviour at the plant after that.

Source: Current employee of ZNPP in an interview with Suspilne.

Quote: "The station has been mined since the first weeks of the occupation. I don't know why there is such a panic now. Perhaps it's to draw attention to ZNPP, especially when the work to liberate the south of Ukraine is underway. Perhaps, after the Kakhovka HPP explosion, no one knows what to expect."

Details: According to the employee, the behaviour of the Russians at the station has not changed. "They are present at the station, living on the premises, storing a lot of weapons, equipment appears and disappears, there are many trucks and it is unknown what they contain," he said, adding that the risk of blowing something up at the station has existed since the seizure.

The employee has said that in terms of environmental threats, the risks are even lower now that the plant is not operating.

Background:

  • Ukrainian Defence Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov said that the risk of a Russian terrorist attack on the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP is "slowly decreasing".
  • On 20 June, Budanov said that the threat of an explosion or accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP exists, as the occupiers have additionally mined the cooler.
  • On 22 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia was possibly preparing to commit a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which could lead to a radiation leak.

