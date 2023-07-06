All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians mined Zaporizhzhia NPP in first weeks of occupation, no changes since – ZNPP employee

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 6 July 2023, 16:52
Russians mined Zaporizhzhia NPP in first weeks of occupation, no changes since – ZNPP employee

The Russians have mined the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in the first weeks of the occupation, there have been no major changes in their behaviour at the plant after that.

Source: Current employee of ZNPP in an interview with Suspilne.

Quote: "The station has been mined since the first weeks of the occupation. I don't know why there is such a panic now. Perhaps it's to draw attention to ZNPP, especially when the work to liberate the south of Ukraine is underway. Perhaps, after the Kakhovka HPP explosion, no one knows what to expect."

Details: According to the employee, the behaviour of the Russians at the station has not changed. "They are present at the station, living on the premises, storing a lot of weapons, equipment appears and disappears, there are many trucks and it is unknown what they contain," he said, adding that the risk of blowing something up at the station has existed since the seizure.

Advertisement:

The employee has said that in terms of environmental threats, the risks are even lower now that the plant is not operating.

Background:

  • Ukrainian Defence Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov said that the risk of a Russian terrorist attack on the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP is "slowly decreasing".
  • On 20 June, Budanov said that the threat of an explosion or accident at the Zaporizhzhia NPP exists, as the occupiers have additionally mined the cooler.
  • On 22 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia was possibly preparing to commit a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which could lead to a radiation leak.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: