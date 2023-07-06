All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs weapons on time for success in counteroffensive

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 6 July 2023, 23:20
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs weapons on time for success in counteroffensive

It is important that Ukraine receives the weapons and ammunition it needs in time for a successful counteroffensive and further liberation of its territories, and it is in the interests of other states to help Kyiv stop Russian aggression before it advances further into Europe.

Source: President's press office, citing Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with representatives of Bulgarian political circles, the public and the media

Details: The head of state noted that during their occupation of Ukrainian lands, Russian forces set up three lines of defence. The Russian army is mining the occupied territories extensively to prevent the advance of Ukrainian troops, and a lot of special equipment is needed to overcome these obstacles.

Quote: "We have a heavily mined area, and our guys have to go forward. There are neutral states. There are states that think long and hard. There are bureaucratic processes. We are facing a global multifaceted challenge because we are going on foot, clearing the mines, and then the military vehicles come. There is a difference between walking and driving."

Details: Zelenskyy said the Armed Forces of Ukraine need equipment, shells and ammunition to advance. And from a pragmatic point of view, it is in the interests of other states to help the Ukrainian army because as long as the war continues in Ukraine, it will not spread to the territory of other countries.

Zelenskyy said that during his meeting with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, they had a complete mutual understanding on issues related to energy and the Ukrainian peace formula. However, their views differed on the issue of defence assistance to Ukraine.

"He thinks it is an escalation to provide assistance to Ukraine. I think it's not, it's protection," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

Zelenskyy does not agree with what his counterpart said regarding the inadmissibility of reducing the stockpile of weapons in the Bulgarian army for the sake of helping Ukraine, because the weaponry of the Bulgarian army alone will not be enough to stop Russia.

Quote: "I told him frankly: if Russia goes further, your weapons will not be enough. Even if there are five times more of them than you have now. Our weapons were not enough either – our partners helped us," Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised.

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that Russia inherited a large number of weapons from the entire Soviet Union: artillery, tanks, shells. Ukrainian defenders have significantly reduced Russia's military potential, but at a very high cost.

That is why many European states, especially the Baltic states and Poland, are providing Ukraine with their stockpiles of weapons, because they understand that they do not have enough of these weapons to single-handedly repel a potential Russian aggression.

According to Zelenskyy, "While some leaders are very pragmatic, then at least from this point of view, you have to understand: while Ukrainians are fighting, you should help them. Otherwise, there is a chance that the war will come to you."

Previously: In an interview with CNN, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Western arms supplies could have allowed Ukraine to launch the counteroffensive "much earlier", but now it is being "slowed down" by fortified Russian defences.

Advertisement: