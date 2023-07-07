Supporting Ukraine will always be our goal – Czech President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Czech President Petr Pavel during his working visit to Czechia.

Details: During the meeting, the two leaders focused on issues of common security and cooperation to strengthen defence. They discussed possible responses to the terrorist threats posed by Russia, including the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Zelenskyy and Pavel also talked through issues of cooperation between Ukraine and Czechia at all levels and joint efforts in relations with third countries, in particular in the context of the implementation of the Ukrainian peace formula.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "The Czech Republic can help engage the states of the Global South in our joint peace efforts, including the implementation of the Peace Formula. Today I informed Mr. President of the Czech Republic about how we are already engaging many partners.

We have started this work. I think it is successful. Africa, Latin America, Asia. But we need help in this direction."

Details: During the talks, the two leaders touched upon the issue of strengthening alliances, especially NATO.

For his part, Pavel stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine now that the Ukrainian army has launched a counter-offensive and demonstrated to the world that Russia is not as strong as it has positioned itself.

Quote from Pavel: "Supporting Ukraine will always be our goal. We want Ukraine to win and all of us to win. We want to preserve the values on which our society is based."

More details: The Czech leader expressed his belief that support for Ukraine is not only support for a country suffering from war, but first and foremost, assistance to all Europeans.

According to him, many Czech companies are already cooperating with Ukrainian firms and are eager to take part in recovering Ukraine not only after the war, but also now, during combat actions.

Pavel also stressed that Czechia was ready to support Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius and contribute to financial assistance.

Quote from Pavel: "I believe that Ukraine should be supported in its aspiration to join the EU and NATO. We will do everything for this. We will try to ensure that the negotiation process is launched by the end of this year and that it is clearly stated that Europe will be with Ukraine in the future."

