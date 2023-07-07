Even worst-case scenario at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant does not threaten population with radiation – ANS

The American Nuclear Society (ANS) believes that even the worst-case scenario at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant captured by the Russian military will not pose a radiological hazard to the population.

Source: Energoatom, Ukraine's national nuclear energy company, citing the conclusion from ANS

Quote from ANS: "Our experts have carefully considered ‘worst case scenarios,’ including bombardment and deliberate sabotage of the reactors and spent fuel storage canisters. They cannot foresee a situation that would result in radiation-related health consequences to the public."

Details: The American Nuclear Society recalls that 6 ZNPP reactors have been shut down for over ten months and no longer produce enough heat to cause a rapid radiological release.

Quote: "ZNPP is designed to withstand natural and man-made hazards. Thick, steel-reinforced concrete containment buildings protect the reactor cores and are designed to keep any radioactive materials isolated from the environment.

In the unlikely event that containment structures were breached, any potential release of radiological material would be restricted to the immediate area surrounding the reactors. In this regard, any comparison between ZNPP and "Chernobyl" or "Fukushima" is both inaccurate and misleading."

Details: The American Nuclear Society believes that inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should be granted immediate, unimpeded access to all areas of the Russian-occupied nuclear power plant.

The company adds that the IAEA is the most reliable source of up-to-date information about ZNPP.

The American Nuclear Society continues to monitor official statements and social media "chatter" regarding the state of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Background:

Russian forces have occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP since 4 March 2022. The Russian soldiers turned it into a military base and placed weapons and explosives near the reactors.

On 20 June, Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said that the threat of an explosion at the ZNPP was real since the occupiers had additionally mined the plant's cooler.

On 22 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia was probably preparing to commit a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, which could lead to a radiation leak.

On 25 June, Kyrylo Budanov said he was convinced that the Russians’ plan to blow up the ZNPP had been fully developed and approved, and the threat had never been so great.

On 6 July, Budanov said that the risk of a Russian terrorist attack on the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP was "slowly decreasing".

