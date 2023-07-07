Ukraine is defending itself - NATO Secretary General on cluster munitions supply

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has commented on the potential supply of cluster munitions to Kyiv, noting that Ukraine is defending itself in an aggressive war.

Source: Stoltenberg on Friday at a press conference ahead of the NATO Summit, reported by European Pravda

Details: Stoltenberg has noted that NATO as an organisation does not have a single position on the use of this type of munition.

"Some allies have signed the convention [on cluster munitions – ed.], and some allies have not signed the convention," Stoltenberg said, referring to the convention that bans the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of cluster munitions.

"It is up to the individual allies to make decisions on arms and military supplies to Ukraine," he added.

At the same time, Stoltenberg has stressed that Ukraine is facing a brutal war.

"This brutality is reflected every day in the fact that we see casualties every day and that cluster munitions are being used by both sides," Stoltenberg added.

However, he noted that Russia is using cluster munitions in a brutal war of aggression to conquer another country.

"At the same time, Ukraine is using them to defend itself," Stoltenberg said.

The best way to end this brutal war is for Russia to stop attacking another country, as Stoltenberg stressed.

Background: According to media reports citing US officials, the administration of US President Joe Biden will announce a new military aid package for Ukraine on Friday, which will include cluster munitions.

The Pentagon has not yet officially confirmed the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine but noted that this issue is indeed being discussed.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said that Germany is against sending cluster munitions to Ukraine.

