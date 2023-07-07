All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine is defending itself - NATO Secretary General on cluster munitions supply

European PravdaFriday, 7 July 2023, 15:53

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has commented on the potential supply of cluster munitions to Kyiv, noting that Ukraine is defending itself in an aggressive war.

Source: Stoltenberg on Friday at a press conference ahead of the NATO Summit, reported by European Pravda 

Details: Stoltenberg has noted that NATO as an organisation does not have a single position on the use of this type of munition. 

"Some allies have signed the convention [on cluster munitions – ed.], and some allies have not signed the convention," Stoltenberg said, referring to the convention that bans the use, stockpiling, production and transfer of cluster munitions. 

Advertisement:

"It is up to the individual allies to make decisions on arms and military supplies to Ukraine," he added.

At the same time, Stoltenberg has stressed that Ukraine is facing a brutal war. 

"This brutality is reflected every day in the fact that we see casualties every day and that cluster munitions are being used by both sides," Stoltenberg added.

Ukrainska Pravda is on Threads now

However, he noted that Russia is using cluster munitions in a brutal war of aggression to conquer another country.

"At the same time, Ukraine is using them to defend itself," Stoltenberg said.

The best way to end this brutal war is for Russia to stop attacking another country, as Stoltenberg stressed.

Background: According to media reports citing US officials, the administration of US President Joe Biden will announce a new military aid package for Ukraine on Friday, which will include cluster munitions.

The Pentagon has not yet officially confirmed the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine but noted that this issue is indeed being discussed.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has said that Germany is against sending cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy

Ukraine changes its counteroffensive tactics after heavy equipment losses – NYT

Russia's Federal Security Service claims it prevented murder of propagandist Simonyan and Sobchak

updatedWagnerites in Belarus: Ukrainian border guards track movements of Russian mercenaries

South Korean President arrives in Kyiv on an unannounced visit

Large convoy of Wagner PMC fighters arrives in Belarus

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:31
Sounds of explosions heard in Sumy
23:17
Over 50 Russians found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
22:54
UK Defence Secretary explains why he considers Russia grave threat in coming years
22:36
Air-raid warning issued on half of territory of Ukraine: cruise missile carriers take off
22:16
Explosion reported in Zaporizhzhia
21:35
Prigozhin's media group remains open, trolls remain active – FT
21:07
Lithuania provides Zelenskyy with 15-year-old but safe car at NATO summit
20:33
Society quickly mastered specifics of information flow during war – Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister
19:51
Suspects in alleged "assassination attempt" on Kremlin propagandist and TV presenter are arrested amid claims they were tortured
19:11
16 high-rise buildings, medical facility and educational institutions damaged in attack on Zaporizhzhia
All News
Advertisement: