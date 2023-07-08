All Sections
Erdoğan expects Putin to visit him in August

European PravdaSaturday, 8 July 2023, 09:53

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Türkiye, has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Türkiye in August for talks on, among other things, a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Source: Turkish news agency Anadolu, citing Erdoğan during a press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul on 7 July, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Türkiye’s president spoke about his talks with Zelenskyy, including the exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia.

"I have discussed this issue with Putin, and Putin will also visit Türkiye next month. We will have the opportunity to discuss this matter again face-to-face," Erdoğan said, expressing hope that specific results will be agreed upon shortly.

Later, the Turkish president once again confirmed that he was looking forward to talks with Putin on the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which he wants to extend for at least another two years.

"Hopefully, this is one of the most important issues on our agenda, both in telephone diplomacy and during a face-to-face meeting that will take place next month," he said.

Earlier, the media reported that Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan might talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin after meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul.

Zelenskyy arrived in Türkiye on the evening of 7 July, where he held talks on the 'peace formula', the NATO summit, security guarantees and the Black Sea Grain Initiative, as well as the recovery of Ukraine and defence contracts between Ukrainian and Turkish companies.

