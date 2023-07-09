Germany cannot prevent US from sending cluster munitions to Ukraine – Steinmeier

On Sunday 9 July, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that in today’s circumstances, his country cannot stand in the way of the United States in its decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Source: Steinmeier spoke about this in an interview with ZDF, which was released on Sunday, reports European Pravda

Details: Steinmeier said he was the man who, on behalf of Germany, signed the convention banning cluster munitions in Oslo. He noted that he considered this position of Germany a correct one.

Quote: "But in the current situation, it [Germany – ed.] can not stand in the way of the United States," said the German President.

Steinmeier noted that in the Russian-Ukrainian war, Germany is clearly on the side of the victim.

He stressed that if Ukraine no longer has the means to defend itself, or if those who support the war-torn country retreat, "it will be the end of Ukraine."

On Friday 9 July, the US Department of Defence released details of a new US$800 million military aid package to Ukraine, which includes dual-purpose improved conventional munitions (DPICMs), or cluster munitions.

Washington's statement drew criticism from non-governmental organisations and confused several European countries and other states, such as Canada.

A German government spokesman said that the US decision to send cluster munitions was "a tough one", and noted that Russia had already used such weapons in Ukraine.

