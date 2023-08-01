We do not encourage Ukraine to strike Russia – USA on UAVs in Moscow

The United States State Department has commented on the drone strikes on Moscow that occurred on the night of 29-30 July.

Source: Matthew Miller, Spokesperson for the US Department of State, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked whether the US supports Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's words that returning the war "to its symbolic centers" in Moscow is an "inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process", Miller said he was "not sure that he would agree with that interpretation of what ‘symbolic centers’ mean".

Quote: "I will say we neither encourage nor enable strikes outside Ukraine’s borders…but as we have said many times it is up for - to Ukraine to decide how to conduct this war," Miller said.

Miller also recalled that "it has been Ukrainian civilian infrastructure that has been targeted over and over" by the Russians, and it is "Ukrainian civilians that have been murdered in this war", when the Russian Federation strikes schools, hospitals and residential buildings.

Background:

The US Department of State called on the Russian Federation to cease the deportation of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories and to bring those deported back home.

The New York Times reported that US intelligence agencies have gathered details about Russia's decision to deliberately strike civilian infrastructure in Ukraine and forcibly deport thousands of Ukrainian children from the occupied territories.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!