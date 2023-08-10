All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Decision on meeting with Putin is for Zelenskyy to make – US Department of State

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 10 August 2023, 10:56
Decision on meeting with Putin is for Zelenskyy to make – US Department of State
Matthew Miller, spokesman for the US Department of State. Photo: Getty Images

The US Department of State has commented on the initiative of the UAE President, who proposed organising a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Dubai Climate Conference.

Source: Matthew Miller, spokesman for the US Department of State, reported by European Pravda

Details: Miller said that the decision on any meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia "is for President Zelenskyy to make".

Quote: "We have made clear that Ukraine is in the driver’s seat when it comes to deciding the future of Ukraine, and that is true with respect to any potential negotiations."

Advertisement:

More details: Miller also pointed out once again that "President Zelenskyy has made clear for some time, including since before the outset of this war, that he is open to conversations about – with Russia that respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity and Ukraine’s sovereignty."

"So, I will let him speak to when he is ready – or when they would have any such conversations. But the impediment has always been and continues to be that Vladimir Putin has not renounced his imperialist aims, has not renounced his belief that Ukraine is not a real country, in his words, and has not withdrawn his troops from beyond Ukraine’s borders," Miller added.

Background: After the meeting in Saudi Arabia, Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that Ukraine planned to hold two summits on the peace formula presented by Zelenskyy, one of which would involve Russia.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

It was reported that in Jeddah, the parties reached an understanding that respect for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as the supremacy of the UN Charter, should be the basis of any peace agreement.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report

Kadyrov's son assaults Ukrainian native accused of burning Quran

videoUkrainian marines post footage showing liberation of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian defenders liberate Urozhaine

ISW on Russian government lies at Army-2023 forum

videoUkraine's Armed Forces use thermal imagers to find Russian mines

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:49
Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report
19:30
US imposes sanctions on companies involved in Russia-North Korea arms trade
19:20
Group of Russian spies lived near military base in Britain
19:17
Wagner Group registered as educational organisation in Belarus
19:15
Over 10,700 children evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in a year – Ukraine’s Rentegration Ministry
19:13
Moscow Mayor claims 45,000 Muscovites are fighting in Ukraine
18:42
Switzerland ultimately joins 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia
18:29
Main manufacturer of missiles of Russia and his son-in-law get under sanctions from Czech Republic
18:12
General Zhydko, who commanded occupying forces in Ukraine, dies in Russia
18:04
Putin's party nominates namesake Zelenskyy for elections
All News
Advertisement: