Defence Intelligence interception: Russian soldier plans to escape from front with loot

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 15 August 2023, 20:16
A Russian serviceman fighting in Ukraine has expressed a desire to escape from the frontline with looted property.

Source: intercepted conversation of the occupier, published by the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine on Telegram and YouTube

Details: In a conversation with his family, tge occupier voices the advice he was given to escape from Ukrainian territory. He says he should either contact the military prosecutor's office, ask for help from a lawyer, or go to the hospital and then consider his options. 

The Russian soldier mentions another option, to escape silently. But then he would have to leave the stolen motorbike behind. He is not satisfied with this, and he comes up with the idea of transferring the loot through people who bring humanitarian assistance to the Russians at the front.

Background: In May, Russian forces took looted goods away from the frontline settlements in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhya Oblast under the guise of "evacuation".

Advertisement: