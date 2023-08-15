Russian invaders suspend traffic on Crimean Bridge

Traffic on the Crimean bridge was suspended on Tuesday evening.

Source: Telegram channel about the operational situation on the bridge, called Crimean Bridge.Port of Kavkaz, cited by the Russian media

Details: At 21:49, a message appeared: "traffic on the Crimean Bridge is temporarily suspended."

No reasons for this were given.

