Russian invaders suspend traffic on Crimean Bridge
Tuesday, 15 August 2023, 22:04
Traffic on the Crimean bridge was suspended on Tuesday evening.
Source: Telegram channel about the operational situation on the bridge, called Crimean Bridge.Port of Kavkaz, cited by the Russian media
Details: At 21:49, a message appeared: "traffic on the Crimean Bridge is temporarily suspended."
No reasons for this were given.
