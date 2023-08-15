Air Force reports on launches of Shahed drones from Russia
Tuesday, 15 August 2023, 22:25
On Tuesday evening, Russian troops launched kamikaze attack drones on Ukraine.
Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: At 22:22, the Air Force reported the launch of Shahed UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
Two hours earlier, an air-raid warning was issued all over Ukraine due to the take-off of MiG-31 fighter jets from Savasleyka airfield, which was the third such case in a day. That air-raid warning lasted a little more than an hour.
