Air Force reports on launches of Shahed drones from Russia

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 15 August 2023, 22:25

On Tuesday evening, Russian troops launched kamikaze attack drones on Ukraine. 

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: At 22:22, the Air Force reported the launch of Shahed UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Two hours earlier, an air-raid warning was issued all over Ukraine due to the take-off of MiG-31 fighter jets from Savasleyka airfield, which was the third such case in a day. That air-raid warning lasted a little more than an hour.

