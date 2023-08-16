Air Force warns of launch of another Russian attack drone group

The Air Force of Ukraine reported after 03:00 on 16 August that another group of Russian attack drones was flying over the Black Sea.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine

Quote: "Another group of enemy attack UAVs is moving over the Black Sea in the direction of Odesa Oblast (their course may change)!"

Shahed drones are heading towards the south of Odesa Oblast!"

Details: Air Force emphasised that if there is an air-raid warning, it is necessary to proceed to shelters.

Background:

On Tuesday evening (15 August), Russian forces launched kamikaze attack drones towards Ukraine.

On the night of 15-16 August, the Air Force reported a threat of ballistic weapons and attack drones in a number of regions.

Update: At 04:54, the all-clear was given in Odesa Oblast.

