US urges Iran to stop selling drones to Russia – the FT

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 16 August 2023, 17:17
A piece of Shahed drone after an attack on Kyiv in May 2023. Photo: Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

The United States, as part of discussions between Washington and Tehran on defusing tensions, has been attempting to persuade Iran to stop selling attack drones to Russia.

Source: The Financial Times, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The international newspaper reports that Joe Biden's administration brought up the issue in indirect talks with the Islamic regime in Qatar and Oman this year, where prisoner exchange was discussed, resulting in Tehran's transfer of four Iranian-US citizens from prison to house arrest last week.

An Iranian official and another person briefed on the talks said the US wants Iran to stop supplying drones to Russia, used by Moscow in the war against Ukraine, as well as spare parts for them.

The official clarified that Tehran, officially denying the use of its drones in Ukraine, has repeatedly asked Moscow to stop using them in the war against Ukraine, but Washington wants "more concrete steps".

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, said on 15 August that the United States was pursuing a strategy of deterrence, pressure and diplomacy to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, as well as to hold Tehran accountable for human rights violations and "provision of drones to Russia for its use in the war against Ukraine".

An Iranian official and another person briefed on the talks said the negotiators hope to reach a de-escalation agreement. On Iran's part, this would mean agreeing not to enrich uranium beyond 60% purity, improving cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, and pledging not to attack the United States.

Background:

