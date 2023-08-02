All Sections
Polish Foreign Ministry says current relations with Ukraine are "not the best"

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 2 August 2023, 12:01
Polish Foreign Ministry says current relations with Ukraine are not the best

Paweł Jabłoński, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister, has said relations with Ukraine "have not been the best lately" due to remarks made by Ukrainian government officials.

Source: Paweł Jabłoński on Polish radio station RMF FM 

Details: Jabłoński said there are many issues on which Poland and Ukraine "cannot agree".

The representative of the Polish Foreign Ministry also mentioned an upcoming meeting with a representative of the Ukrainian Embassy.

"The conversation will be frank. It will be very specific, as always. We will convey our assessment of the current state of our relations, which, unfortunately, due to the remarks made by some representatives of the Ukrainian authorities recently, is not the best. No one is hiding this," Jabłoński said.

He believes that the representatives of Ukraine "expressed some [strong] emotions", but, he said, Poland remains "lenient" because Ukraine is under attack. The Polish deputy foreign minister added that Ukraine "should not attack its allies either".

"We follow a policy of Polish national interests. We support Ukraine to the extent that it aligns with Polish national interests. This has always been the case and will always be the case," the Polish official added.

Background:

Advertisement: