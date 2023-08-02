All Sections
Strategic bombers take off in Russia, there is attack threat – Air Force

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 2 August 2023, 21:07
Strategic bombers take off in Russia, there is attack threat – Air Force
TU-95MS JET. PHOTO: MIL.RU

The Ukrainian Air Force has reported the threat of a missile strike, as four Tu-95MS strategic bombers took off from Russia.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from Air Force: "The four Tu-95MS strategic bombers that took off from Olenya airfield (Murmansk Oblast, Russia) continue to fly southeast, presumably to the Caspian Sea.

The estimated time for the aircraft to reach the cruise missile launch point is 22:30."

Details: The Air Force stressed that it would provide further information if there were a missile threat or cruise missile launches and urged residents not to ignore air-raid warnings.

Update: Shortly after, the Air Force reported a threat of ballistic missile use in Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts. An air-raid warning has now been issued in the east of Ukraine.

Background:

