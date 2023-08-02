Russian bombers that took off from northwestern Russia's Murmansk Oblast land in western Saratov Oblast

Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers that had earlier taken off from the Olenya airfield in Murmansk Oblast in northwestern Russia have landed in Saratov Oblast.

Source: Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Telegram

Quote from Ukraine’s Air Force: "As of 22:45, all Tu-95MS jets have landed at the Engels strategic aircraft airfield (Saratov Oblast)."

Details: Ukraine’s Air Force did not disclose why the Russian bombers landed there. The missile strike warning has not been revoked either.

Previously: Ukraine’s Air Force earlier issued a warning of a possible missile strike on Ukraine after four Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers took off in Russia.

