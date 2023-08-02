All Sections
Russia is arming civilian "self-defence" groups in Belgorod Oblast

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 2 August 2023, 23:40
Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov hands out weapons to civilian “self-defence” groups. Photo: Vyacheslav Gladkov on Telegram

The Russian government is continuing to arm the so-called "self-defence" groups in Belgorod Oblast, which borders Ukraine. Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that civilians were issued with cars, quadcopters, and anti-drone guns.

Source: Vyacheslav Gladkov on Telegram

Quote from Gladkov: "Now each of the eight battalions has five off-road vehicles, additional digital car radios, quadcopters and anti-drone guns. Today we also gave the first weapons to the most prepared fighters."

 
Photo: Vyacheslav Gladkov on Telegram

Details: Gladkov said that the use of weapons will be agreed by regiment and battalion commanders together with the Russian Defence Ministry, the Russian Guard, and the Federal Security Service (FSB).

He added that the Russian State Duma is currently considering measures that would allow it to arm "the entire regiment with firearms".

 
Russian "self-defence" battalions in Belgorod Oblast
Photo: Vyacheslav Gladkov on Telegram

Gladkov shared photos from what he called a "solemn" event during which he handed weapons and cars over to the members of the "self-defence" battalions.

Background:

