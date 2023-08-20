All Sections
Operation of Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports in Moscow Oblast restricted – Russian media

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 20 August 2023, 03:28
Operation of Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports in Moscow Oblast restricted – Russian media
Photo: website of the Vnukovo airport

The Vnukovo (Moscow) and Domodedovo (Moscow Oblast) airports in Russia have imposed temporary restrictions on take-offs and landings of planes at night of 19-20 August.

Source: Russian Kremlin-aligned news agency RIA Novosti; Baza Telegram-channel; Sergey Sobyanin, mayor of Moscow

Details: Reportedly, departure and arrival flights in Vnukovo and Domodedovo are delayed, some of them are redirected to the Sheremetyevo airport.

Baza adds that the "Carpet" mode [indicating a threat of an unknown flying object in the air space – ed.] has been announced in the Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports due to a possible UAV threat.

Background: Russian airports Vnukovo (Moscow) and Domodedovo (Moscow Oblast) imposed temporary restrictions on aircraft take-offs and landings on the night of 9-10 August.

Updated: On the morning of 20 August, Sobyanin reported that the Russian air defense allegedly prevented a drone from entering the city's air space at night.

