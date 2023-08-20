All Sections
First F-16s to be sent to Ukraine by New Year

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 20 August 2023, 20:18
First F-16s to be sent to Ukraine by New Year
ZELENSKYY AND METTE FREDERIKSEN. PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said that the first batch of fighter jets for Ukraine consisting of six F-16s is planned to be sent to Ukraine closer to the New Year.

Source: European Pravda, Frederiksen at a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Quote: "Hopefully, closer to the New Year, the first group of planes will leave Denmark and head for Ukraine."

Details: Frederiksen added that there would be about six planes in the first batch. And next year, eight more fighters will be sent to Ukraine, and five more the year after that.

According to Frederiksen, Ukrainian pilots are expected to start training in the near future.

She added that more than 70 people from Ukraine are now in Denmark and are preparing to start their studies.

Background:

