All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kamikaze drone crashes at Russian military airfield, damaging aircraft

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 21 August 2023, 17:19
Kamikaze drone crashes at Russian military airfield, damaging aircraft
airfield "Shaikovka", photo: russian media

A kamikaze drone crashed at the Shaikovka airfield in the Kirov district, Kaluga Oblast, Russia, on the morning of 21 August. Early reports suggest a plane was damaged.

Source: Vladislav Shapsha, Governor of Kaluga Oblast, on Telegram; Baza, a Russian Telegram channel

Details: The available information says the drone crashed at the military airfield in Kaluga Oblast’s Kirov district. Though Russian officials have not disclosed the name of the airfield, there is only one airfield in the area, the Shaikovka airfield.

Baza reported that a plane that was "not in use" was damaged as a result of the drone crash.

Governor Shapsha claimed that a drone strike was repelled in the Kirov district and that there were no casualties, and infrastructure facilities in the area were not affected.

Background: In June 2022, Russian Tu-22M3 bombers launched missiles at the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk from the airspace of Kursk Oblast of the Russian Federation.

Dozens of people were killed.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:37
Over 100 European lawmakers call on US Congress to approve aid for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: