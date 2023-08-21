All Sections
Attack on Shaikovka airfield: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence confirms at least one damaged aircraft

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 21 August 2023, 18:46
Attack on Shaikovka airfield: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence confirms at least one damaged aircraft

At least one aircraft has been damaged at the Shaikovka airfield in Kaluga Oblast, Russia, as a result of a drone attack; this mission was carried out in coordination with the Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence.

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, in a comment to Liga.News

Quote: "At least one aircraft is damaged. As in most cases, the Russian regime is trying to hide the true volume of losses and damage.

…There are people who, in coordination with the Main Directorate of Intelligence, have completed the tasks. They came from central Russia, carried out their mission and successfully returned.  As in many other cases, the Defence Intelligence continues to carry out missions, including on the territory of the aggressor state."

Background:

  • Earlier, Russian Telegram channels reported a Ukrainian drone allegedly attempted to attack an airfield in Russian Kaluga Oblast on the morning of 21 August.
  • According to Russian Telegram channels, a plane that is not in use was damaged.
  • The governor of the oblast claims that a UAV attack was repelled on the territory of Kirov Oblast and that there were allegedly no casualties and no damage to the infrastructure.

For reference: According to open sources, the Shaikovka airfield is used as storage for long-range aircraft of the Tu model, among others. Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, reported that on 15 August the Russians launched four Kh-22 cruise missiles on Ukraine from the Shaikovka airfield.

Advertisement: