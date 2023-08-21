All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Attack on Shaikovka airfield: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence confirms at least one damaged aircraft

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 21 August 2023, 18:46
Attack on Shaikovka airfield: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence confirms at least one damaged aircraft

At least one aircraft has been damaged at the Shaikovka airfield in Kaluga Oblast, Russia, as a result of a drone attack; this mission was carried out in coordination with the Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence.

Source: Andrii Yusov, representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence, in a comment to Liga.News

Quote: "At least one aircraft is damaged. As in most cases, the Russian regime is trying to hide the true volume of losses and damage.

…There are people who, in coordination with the Main Directorate of Intelligence, have completed the tasks. They came from central Russia, carried out their mission and successfully returned.  As in many other cases, the Defence Intelligence continues to carry out missions, including on the territory of the aggressor state."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Earlier, Russian Telegram channels reported a Ukrainian drone allegedly attempted to attack an airfield in Russian Kaluga Oblast on the morning of 21 August.
  • According to Russian Telegram channels, a plane that is not in use was damaged.
  • The governor of the oblast claims that a UAV attack was repelled on the territory of Kirov Oblast and that there were allegedly no casualties and no damage to the infrastructure.

For reference: According to open sources, the Shaikovka airfield is used as storage for long-range aircraft of the Tu model, among others. Yurii Ihnat, spokesperson for the Air Force of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, reported that on 15 August the Russians launched four Kh-22 cruise missiles on Ukraine from the Shaikovka airfield.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!



Advertisement:

Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front

Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured

Foreign Ministry: It's a shame that the Pope's words reflect Russia's great-power ideas

Jackets are for winter, there were no prices below US$80 – Defence Minister

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting: front, preparations for winter, aircraft, and military physician boards

Ukrainian Security Service colonel found dead in his office in Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:10
Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front
23:34
Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured
23:20
Three people injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
22:59
Trump's competitor promises to give part of Ukraine to Russia and block Kyiv's accession to NATO
22:28
photoRussians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
22:17
Ukraine expects to hold a summit on peace formula in autumn
22:04
US senator calls for helping Ukraine hold elections after Zelenskyy's speech
21:44
Defence industry to yield better results, we increase production – Zelenskyy
21:42
Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church Head is waiting for clarification regarding Pope's statement on Russia
21:28
President's Office on key topics of Zelenskyy's speech at UN General Assembly
All News
Advertisement: