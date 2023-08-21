Over 500 people were evacuated from Kupiansk district

EVACUATION OF THE CIVILIANS. Stock PHOTO: THE State Emergency Service of Ukraine on TELEGRAM

Almost 600 people were evacuated from the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast, including 153 children.

Source: Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "Evacuation is mandatory in Kupiansk district. We want people to be safe. As safe as possible at the moment. Police, local authorities and volunteers have evacuated nearly 600 people, including 153 children."

Details: Klymenko assured that the police and the State Emergency Service remain with the locals. Rescuers and police were rewarded for their service.

Background:

The authorities are starting a mandatory evacuation of 37 settlements in the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast due to increased Russian attacks.

