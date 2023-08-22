Russians kill civilian in Donetsk Oblast and wound 4 people in Kherson Oblast in one day

One person was killed as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 21 August. Meanwhile, four people were wounded in Kherson Oblast during the same day.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Kyrylenko: "On 21 August, the Russians killed one resident of Donetsk Oblast, in [the village of] Podilske."

Details: In total, the Russians have killed at least 1,663 and wounded at least 4,026 civilians in Donetsk Oblast since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Kyrylenko noted that these numbers are not final because it is not yet possible to establish the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

At the same time, Prokudin reported that four Donetsk Oblast residents were wounded in a day.

Quote from Prokudin: "Over the past day, the enemy attacked 71 times, launching 356 projectiles from mortars, artillery, tanks, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) and UAVs. The enemy fired 11 projectiles on the city of Kherson. Four people were wounded due to Russian aggression."

Details: Prokudin noted that the Russian military had hit residential areas in Kherson Oblast settlements, a cooperative dacha community in Kherson district, a farm and a national park in Beryslav district. [A dacha is a sort of a summer house, usually with a little plot of land where people grow vegetables, fruit trees and berries, or keep a garden; a cooperative dacha community is an association of persons, each of whom has a dacha plot within the same territory – ed.]

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!