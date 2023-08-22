All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians kill civilian in Donetsk Oblast and wound 4 people in Kherson Oblast in one day

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 22 August 2023, 08:45
Russians kill civilian in Donetsk Oblast and wound 4 people in Kherson Oblast in one day
AFTERMATH OF RUSSIAN STRIKES IN DONETSK OBLAST. PHOTO: PAVLO KYRYLENKO ON TELEGRAM

One person was killed as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 21 August. Meanwhile, four people were wounded in Kherson Oblast during the same day.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Kyrylenko: "On 21 August, the Russians killed one resident of Donetsk Oblast, in [the village of] Podilske."

Details: In total, the Russians have killed at least 1,663 and wounded at least 4,026 civilians in Donetsk Oblast since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Advertisement:

Kyrylenko noted that these numbers are not final because it is not yet possible to establish the exact number of casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

At the same time, Prokudin reported that four Donetsk Oblast residents were wounded in a day.

Quote from Prokudin: "Over the past day, the enemy attacked 71 times, launching 356 projectiles from mortars, artillery, tanks, Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) and UAVs. The enemy fired 11 projectiles on the city of Kherson. Four people were wounded due to Russian aggression."

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Details: Prokudin noted that the Russian military had hit residential areas in Kherson Oblast settlements, a cooperative dacha community in Kherson district, a farm and a national park in Beryslav district. [A dacha is a sort of a summer house, usually with a little plot of land where people grow vegetables, fruit trees and berries, or keep a garden; a cooperative dacha community is an association of persons, each of whom has a dacha plot within the same territory – ed.]

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front

Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured

Foreign Ministry: It's a shame that the Pope's words reflect Russia's great-power ideas

Jackets are for winter, there were no prices below US$80 – Defence Minister

Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting: front, preparations for winter, aircraft, and military physician boards

Ukrainian Security Service colonel found dead in his office in Kyiv

All News
Donetsk region
Russians advance near three settlements – General Staff report
Russians shell Donetsk Oblast, 4 wounded
Russians try to retake positions near liberated Urozhaine – General Staff report
RECENT NEWS
00:10
Ukraine's defenders kill and injure almost 300 Russians in one day on Tavriia front
23:34
Ukrainian passengers in coach accident in Romania: 12 people injured
23:20
Three people injured in Russian attack on Sumy Oblast
22:59
Trump's competitor promises to give part of Ukraine to Russia and block Kyiv's accession to NATO
22:28
photoRussians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
22:17
Ukraine expects to hold a summit on peace formula in autumn
22:04
US senator calls for helping Ukraine hold elections after Zelenskyy's speech
21:44
Defence industry to yield better results, we increase production – Zelenskyy
21:42
Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church Head is waiting for clarification regarding Pope's statement on Russia
21:28
President's Office on key topics of Zelenskyy's speech at UN General Assembly
All News
Advertisement: