Two Tu-22 bombers attacked by drones and destroyed at Russian Soltsy and Shaikovka airfields

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 22 August 2023, 10:55
A BOMBER ON FIRE AT THE SOLTSY AIRFIELD. PHOTO: ANONYMOUS TELEGRAM CHANNELS

As a result of the attacks on the Soltsy and Shaikovka airfields, two Tu-22M3 strategic bombers were completely destroyed, and two other aircraft were damaged.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda’s source in defence intelligence

Quote: "Two Tu-22M3 bombers were completely destroyed, two other aircraft were slightly damaged."

Details: The source said that the airfields had been attacked by quadcopters from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Background:

  • On 21 August, Russian Telegram channels reported an attempted attack by a Ukrainian Armed Forces drone on an airfield in Kaluga Oblast in the morning. Reportedly, an unused aircraft was damaged. The governor of the oblast claimed that the UAV attack was repelled in Kirovsky district and that there were no casualties or other damage to infrastructure.
  • On 19 August, a military airfield in Novgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones, and at least one aircraft was reportedly damaged.
  • Later, the media reported that as a result of the drone attack on the airfield, Ukraine was able to completely destroy a strategic nuclear bomber of the Russian Armed Forces for the first time.

Advertisement: