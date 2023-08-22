All Sections
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast with artillery in evening, killing three

Tuesday, 22 August 2023, 22:19
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast with artillery in evening, killing three
On the evening of 22 August, Russian invaders attacked the settlements of the Lyman territorial hromada, Donetsk Oblast, with artillery, and three elderly people were killed under shelling in the village of Torske. (A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town, or village and its adjacent territory – ed.)

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram, press service of the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote from Kyrylenko: "The Ruscists attacked the villages of Lyman hromada this evening: three people were killed and one wounded in Torske, and another civilian was wounded in Zakitne."

 

Details: At 18:50, the village of Torske was hit; two women and a man aged 63 to 88 years were killed on a bench near a private house, and another local resident suffered multiple injuries to his chest, shoulder and hip. He received medical assistance.

Half an hour after that, the Russian invaders shelled the village of Zakitne, as a result of which a 26-year-old man suffered a skull fracture and a brain contusion. He was hospitalised in serious condition.

Donetsk region
Donetsk region
