Ukraine and Russia fight for drilling gas platforms in Black Sea – UK Intelligence

A battle between the Ukrainian and Russian naval and air forces for strategically important gas and oil platforms in the Black Sea between Crimea and the city of Odesa - the so-called Boyko towers - is currently underway.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence review from 27 August on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda

Details: UK Defence Intelligence states that these platforms do not only "command valuable hydrocarbon resources" but, like on Zmiinyi (Snake) Island in the western part of the Black Sea, can also "be used as forward deployment bases, helicopter landing sites and to position long-range missile systems."

Uk intelligence recalled that last week, a Russian combat jet fired on a Ukrainian military small boat that was in the area of the so-called Boyko towers in the northwest of the sea.

"Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine has struck several Russia-controlled platforms. Both Russia and Ukraine have also periodically occupied them with troops," the review says.

Background:

Russia occupied the so-called Boyko towers during the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Recently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked a Russian plane over the Black Sea when it tried to destroy a Ukrainian military boat near the Boyko towers, causing damage to the Russian jet in the fight.

Earlier, UK Defence Intelligence suggested that the Russian command may intensify its offensive near the cities of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast and Lyman in Donetsk Oblast during the next few months.

A previous report was dedicated to the possible death of Wagner PMC chief Evgeny Prigozhin. UK intelligence suggested that this will have a profoundly destabilising influence on the group.

