Plane crash in Zhytomyr Oblast: Ukrainian Armed Forces reveal names of dead pilots

The Vasylkiv Tactical Aircraft Brigade has reported that, in addition to Andrii "Juice" Pilshchykov, Viacheslav Minka and Serhii Prokazin were killed in a plane crash in Zhytomyr Oblast on 25 August.

Details: Three combat pilots from the 40th Tactical Aircraft Brigade of Air Command Tsentr (Centre) were killed in the crash. The military said that during Russia's full-scale aggression, they had each been involved in air operations to defend Ukraine, including tactical missions in Ukraine's east and on the Zaporizhzhia front.

Quote: "Major Viacheslav Minka (lived in Kyiv Oblast). He re-joined the Air Force in 2015 when the Russian aggressor attacked Ukraine. He had over 200 hours of flight time by the time the full-scale invasion began. He was an expert pilot of the brigade, well-trained to the highest level. He was proficient in piloting various aircraft types and devoted much of his service to instructing.

Major Serhii Prokazin (lived in Poltava Oblast). He devoted 24 years of his life to aviation, from pilot to deputy brigade commander. He had flown over 100 hours of combat missions by 2022. His comrades-in-arms remember his extraordinary smile, sincerity, and willingness to help in tough situations.

Captain Andrii 'Juice' Pilshchykov (born in Kharkiv). He devoted 8 years of his life to aviation. He had over 500 hours of flight time at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, in particular during combat missions in challenging conditions. He earned various state and departmental awards. He was courageous, principled, uncompromising, always stood up for his point of view until the end, and was active in the Western media, particularly regarding the issue of providing Ukraine with modern F-16 aircraft."

A pilot Andrii Pilshchykov, who went by the alias Juice, and two other pilots were killed in a collision between two Ukrainian aircraft on the evening of 25 August in Zhytomyr Oblast.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the plane crash.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vows that all the circumstances of the plane crash in Zhytomyr Oblast, which killed three pilots, will be established.

