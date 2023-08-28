All Sections
US Secretary of State thanks Moldova for supporting Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 28 August 2023, 01:22
US Secretary of State thanks Moldova for supporting Ukraine
ANTONY BLINKEN. PHOTO: FACEBOOK U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has congratulated Moldova on its Independence Day and thanked it for its support of Ukraine.

Source: Blinken, quoted by the US Department of State website

Quote: "On behalf of the United States of America, I extend a warm congratulations to Moldova and its people on 32 years of independence from the Soviet Union."

"We are also grateful for Moldova’s unwavering support for its neighbour, Ukraine, in addressing the impacts of Russia’s war of aggression, and commend the Moldovan people’s efforts to welcome hundreds of thousands of refugees."

Details: Moreover, Blinken noted that "the United States values Moldova’s shared commitment to strengthen democratic institutions and judicial reforms, foster economic growth, enhance its security, and promote respect for human rights".

He added that the US supported Moldova on its path to EU integration.

Advertisement: