2 Moscow airports halt operations

Moscow's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports temporarily stopped take-offs and landings on the night of 27-28 August.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti, referring to aviation authorities

Details: Sources noted that Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports had temporarily stopped take-offs and landings.

RIA Novosti established that over 15 aircraft had been delayed from taking off or landing at these airports.

Update: Russian news agencies reported at 03:22 that airports had resumed normal operations.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!