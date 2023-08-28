2 Moscow airports halt operations
Monday, 28 August 2023, 02:36
Moscow's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports temporarily stopped take-offs and landings on the night of 27-28 August.
Source: Kremlin-aligned news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti, referring to aviation authorities
Details: Sources noted that Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports had temporarily stopped take-offs and landings.
RIA Novosti established that over 15 aircraft had been delayed from taking off or landing at these airports.
Update: Russian news agencies reported at 03:22 that airports had resumed normal operations.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!