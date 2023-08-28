All Sections
Russia likely to cancel this year's ZAPAD exercises – UK Intelligence

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 28 August 2023, 09:58
Russia likely to cancel this year's ZAPAD exercises – UK Intelligence
RUSSIAN DICTATOR VLADIMIR PUTIN WITH RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTER SERGEI SHOIGU (RIGHT) AND CHIEF OF THE GENERAL STAFF VALERY GERASIMOV AT THE ZAPAD-2021 EXERCISE. PHOTO: KREMLIN WEBSITE

Moscow may have cancelled the next ZAPAD (West) exercises due to a lack of personnel and equipment, as well as concerns about criticism.

Source: UK Ministry of Defence review dated 28 August on Twitter, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The review states that Russia has most likely cancelled the so-called ZAPAD joint strategic exercises, which were supposed to be the conclusion of the annual cycle of military exercises. The manoeuvres were to take place in September 2023.  

UK Defence Intelligence recalls that in the period after 2010, "joint strategic exercises" took place alternately in different regions of Russia, but since 2021 have become more frequent in the western region, demonstrating that the priority is "confronting what it perceives as the threat from NATO". 

Quote: "The Russian military’s under-performance in Ukraine has highlighted how JSEs [joint strategic exercises – ed.] have had limited training value and have largely been for show.  Russia has likely cancelled ZAPAD 23 because too few troops and equipment are available. There is a realistic possibility that the Russian leadership is also sensitive to domestic criticism liable from running another slickly presented JSE during wartime," UK Defence Intelligence notes.  

Background: 

