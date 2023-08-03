Air defence systems destroy about 15 air targets on approach to Kyiv

Air defence systems have destroyed almost 15 air targets on the approach to Kyiv during a Shahed drone attack on the night of 2-3 August.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "This was the eighth attack in a row on Kyiv by Shahed loitering munitions.

And again, this was a large-scale attack like yesterday. Air defence assets and personnel from the Air Force detected and destroyed almost 15 aerial targets on the approach to Kyiv."

Details: Preliminary information said there were no casualties or destruction in Kyiv.

Popko added that the night air-raid in Kyiv lasted exactly three hours and it became the 820th [air-raid – ed.] for the capital since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

