All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air defence systems destroy about 15 air targets on approach to Kyiv

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 3 August 2023, 05:38
Air defence systems destroy about 15 air targets on approach to Kyiv
AIR DEFENCE SYSTEM. STOCK PHOTO: DEFENCE UA WEBSITE

Air defence systems have destroyed almost 15 air targets on the approach to Kyiv during a Shahed drone attack on the night of 2-3 August.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "This was the eighth attack in a row on Kyiv by Shahed loitering munitions.

And again, this was a large-scale attack like yesterday. Air defence assets and personnel from the Air Force detected and destroyed almost 15 aerial targets on the approach to Kyiv."

Details: Preliminary information said there were no casualties or destruction in Kyiv.

Popko added that the night air-raid in Kyiv lasted exactly three hours and it became the 820th [air-raid – ed.] for the capital since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
All News
Advertisement: