Russians attack Kherson again, hitting shopping centre and medical facility

The Russian military attacked the city of Kherson again on the evening of Thursday, 3 August, hitting a shopping centre and a medical facility.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Today [on 3 August – ed.], the occupiers have been attacking the city centre all day. Residential areas and social infrastructure facilities are under fire."

Details: In another attack on Thursday evening, the Russians targeted a shopping centre and a medical facility.

Background: On the morning of 3 August, the Russian occupiers attacked Kherson, hitting a church in the city centre and public transport, and leaving three people wounded.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!