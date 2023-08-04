All Sections
Russians attack Kherson again, hitting shopping centre and medical facility

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 4 August 2023, 00:38
Russians attack Kherson again, hitting shopping centre and medical facility
ENTRY TO KHERSON. PHOTO: DMYTRO LARIN, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

The Russian military attacked the city of Kherson again on the evening of Thursday, 3 August, hitting a shopping centre and a medical facility.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "Today [on 3 August – ed.], the occupiers have been attacking the city centre all day. Residential areas and social infrastructure facilities are under fire."

Details: In another attack on Thursday evening, the Russians targeted a shopping centre and a medical facility.

Background: On the morning of 3 August, the Russian occupiers attacked Kherson, hitting a church in the city centre and public transport, and leaving three people wounded.

