Russian city of Sochi starts fortifying its ports

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 4 August 2023, 10:45
PHOTO: SOCHI SEAPORT WEBSITE

Authorities in the Russian city of Sochi are planning to "increase the level of protection" of the city's water and coastal infrastructure.

Source: Alexey Kopaygorodskiy, Mayor of Sochi, on Telegram

Quote: "A set of additional measures to improve the level of protection of Sochi's water area and coastal infrastructure have been discussed at an operational meeting with the heads of law enforcement agencies."

Details: Kopaygorodskiy claimed that the seaport security perimeter would be strengthened. He said there were about 3,000 surveillance cameras in Sochi, and there were plans to increase their number.

As he noted, the experience of "other Black Sea port cities" would be taken into account when improving security measures.

Background:

