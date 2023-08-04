Russian city of Sochi starts fortifying its ports

Authorities in the Russian city of Sochi are planning to "increase the level of protection" of the city's water and coastal infrastructure.

Source: Alexey Kopaygorodskiy, Mayor of Sochi, on Telegram

Quote: "A set of additional measures to improve the level of protection of Sochi's water area and coastal infrastructure have been discussed at an operational meeting with the heads of law enforcement agencies."

Details: Kopaygorodskiy claimed that the seaport security perimeter would be strengthened. He said there were about 3,000 surveillance cameras in Sochi, and there were plans to increase their number.

Advertisement:

As he noted, the experience of "other Black Sea port cities" would be taken into account when improving security measures.

Background:

Explosions occurred in the Russian city of Novorossiysk on the night of 3-4 August, and the Russian Defence Ministry has reported an attack by two uncrewed surface vessel (USVs).

Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that the Security Service of Ukraine conducted a special operation in Novorossiysk Bay and that a USV had damaged the Olenegorskiy Gornyak large landing ship.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!