Biden administration prepares request for additional funding for Ukraine

Source: Douglas Bush, Assistant Secretary of the US Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology, quoted by CNN

Details: Bush said that the Biden administration is "working on a package for Congress to consider this fall".

He added that the details have yet to be determined by the Office of Management and Budget.

Quote: "But I think we'll have a very strong case, and hopefully garner congressional support for continued funding­ – in particular for munitions production increases and munitions buys to support Ukraine."

Previously: It was reported that Washington intends to announce US$200 million in new military aid to Ukraine as early as Tuesday, 8 August.

Background:

The US Department of Defense announced another US$400 million military aid package for Ukraine in July.

The aid includes additional ammunition for the Patriot, NASAMS and HIMARS systems, Stinger anti-aircraft systems, Javelin anti-tank systems, 32 Stryker armoured personnel carriers, 155mm and 105mm artillery shells, and 120mm and 60mm mortar shells.

In addition, the US military aid package includes TOW missiles, Hornet unmanned aerial systems, Hydra-70 aircraft missiles, "tactical air navigation systems", explosive munitions to overcome obstacles, more than 28 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades, night vision and thermal imaging systems, as well as spare parts and training ammunition.

The total amount of US military assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022 has already reached more than US$43.7 billion.

The United States announced a previous package of military assistance to Ukraine worth US$800 million on 7 July. It included cluster munitions for the first time.

