70 National Guard soldiers who guarded Chornobyl NPP brought back from captivity, 107 still held by Russians

Oleksandr Pivnenko, Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU), has reported that Ukraine managed to bring back 70 members of the National Guard in prisoner of war swaps. Pivnenko told this at a meeting with the families of the National Guard soldiers who protected the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (ChNPP) and were captured by the Russians in 2022.

Source: Pivnenko on Telegram, comment of the press service of the NGU to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote by Pivnenko: "Today I met with the families of the members of military unit 3041 which were protecting the ChNPP and were taken captive by the Russians. We have once again discussed the issues concerning the process of exchange and the mechanisms of gaining access to the information about the prisoners of war."

Details: Pivnenko remarked that it is up to structural bodies to work in this direction on the state level, but NGU may help the soldiers brought back from captivity solve some issues.

These issues are, first and foremost, medical treatment and rehabilitation, as well as financial, social and documentation aspects that require assistance of corresponding commanders and officials.

Quote by Pivnenko: "During this time, according to the results of the conducted swaps, Ukraine has managed to bring back 70 members of the National Guard who had been captured by the Russians at the ChNPP. This work is ongoing and will last until all our defenders are home."

Commander of Ukraine's National Guard at a meeting with families of soldiers who guarded the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant and were captured Photo from Oleksandr Pivnenko's Telegram

Details: The press service of the National Guard specified in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda that 107 soldiers who guarded the ChNPP at the time Russia started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine remain in captivity.

Background: As of 27 April, 47 National Guardsmen who guarded the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant on the day of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation were released from captivity, while another 130 remained in captivity.

