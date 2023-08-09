Ukrainian forces strike Russian control point in Nova Kakhovka – StratCom

Strike on a control point of the Armed Forces of Russia in occupied Nova Kakhovka in Ukraine. Screenshot: video by Strategic Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The defence forces of Ukraine have struck a control point of the Russian army in the occupied settlement of Nova Kakhovka on the left bank of Kherson Oblast.

Source: Directorate of Strategic Communications (StratCom) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The Armed Forces of Ukraine have struck a control point of the Russian army in the temporarily occupied settlement of Nova Kakhovka."

Details: StratCom also published a video confirmation of the strike.

The smoke above the buildings can be seen in the video.

Background: On 8 August, the Institute of the Study of War (ISW), amid the reports by the Russian pro-war military bloggers, supposed that Ukrainian forces probably carried out a limited raid across the Dnipro River and landed on Kherson Oblast’s eastern bank. However, Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has not confirmed this information.

