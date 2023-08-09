All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs F-16s and more air defence systems

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 9 August 2023, 23:08
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs F-16s and more air defence systems
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine needs many more air defence systems and modern fighter jets to be able to protect civilians from Russian missiles.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Germany for giving Ukraine additional Patriot missile defence systems but said that Russian forces were still able to launch a missile strike on Zaporizhzhia, killing civilians.

Quote: "Every day, every week, we are working to ensure that the forces protecting our sky have more air defence systems and missiles for them. Tomorrow I will continue this work, trying my best to provide more protection for the sky.

Advertisement:

Our entire territory needs many more air defence systems than we have now. Step by step, we are turning this [abstract idea of] ‘many more’ [defence systems] into concrete capabilities for our Air Force, our anti-aircraft gunners, and our mobile fire brigades."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine was preparing to outline "more specifics" on modern fighter jets for Ukrainian forces.

"I have no doubt that F-16s will be in our skies," Zelenskyy concluded.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Stoltenberg's Office considers chance of Ukraine's NATO membership in case of territorial concessions to Russia

Ukrainian government allocates US$34 million to build fortifications in Kharkiv and Chernihiv oblasts

There is no compulsion to negotiate with Russia – Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council Secretary

photo, videoRussian large-scale missile attack on 7 Ukrainian oblasts: 3 killed, fires, much destruction

videoAfter efforts on military enlistment offices, Zelenskyy turns to military physician boards

Ex-major general of Ukraine's Security Service sentenced for treason

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:16
Talk of Ukraine joining NATO in exchange for territorial concessions is unacceptable – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
19:01
photoIsrael supplies several tonnes of medicine to Ukraine
18:31
videoZelenskyy meets with military leaders in Zaporizhzhia to discuss Orikhiv front
18:05
Stoltenberg's Office considers chance of Ukraine's NATO membership in case of territorial concessions to Russia
17:50
photoRussians drop bombs on Donetsk Oblast and fire from artillery causing casualties
17:23
France condemned latest Russian mass shelling of Ukrainian cities
17:13
Member of influential Gaza Strip clan is killed in war against Ukraine
16:44
photoGerman concern Rheinmetall confirms supply of new generation drones to Ukraine
16:41
Ukrainian government allocates US$34 million to build fortifications in Kharkiv and Chernihiv oblasts
16:34
Latvia might help Ukraine export its grain by rail
All News
Advertisement: