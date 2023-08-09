All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs F-16s and more air defence systems

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 9 August 2023, 23:08
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine needs many more air defence systems and modern fighter jets to be able to protect civilians from Russian missiles.

Source: President Zelenskyy’s video address

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Germany for giving Ukraine additional Patriot missile defence systems but said that Russian forces were still able to launch a missile strike on Zaporizhzhia, killing civilians.

Quote: "Every day, every week, we are working to ensure that the forces protecting our sky have more air defence systems and missiles for them. Tomorrow I will continue this work, trying my best to provide more protection for the sky.

Our entire territory needs many more air defence systems than we have now. Step by step, we are turning this [abstract idea of] ‘many more’ [defence systems] into concrete capabilities for our Air Force, our anti-aircraft gunners, and our mobile fire brigades."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine was preparing to outline "more specifics" on modern fighter jets for Ukrainian forces.

"I have no doubt that F-16s will be in our skies," Zelenskyy concluded.

Background:

