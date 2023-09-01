All Sections
Russia seeks rogue regimes for weapons and ammunition – Pentagon

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 1 September 2023, 10:13
Russia seeks rogue regimes for weapons and ammunition – Pentagon
PATRICK RYDER. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Pentagon has stressed that Russia is looking for rogue regimes in an attempt to source additional ammunition or weapons.

Source: Brigadier General Patrick S. Ryder, US Department of Defense (DoD) Press Secretary, during a briefing on Thursday; European Pravda

Details: Answering whether the arms deal between the Wagner Group and the DPRK has ended, since Russia and North Korea have agreed on this at an official level, the US DoD Press Secretary said that the Wagner Group has essentially ended its activities. 

Quote: "So I think it's pretty safe to say there's not a lot of negotiating going on there.  But again, the broader issue here is the Russian government, which Wagner was working for, in – in support of operations in Ukraine.  

[...] So the broader issue here is Russia seeking out rogue regimes, to include Iran, attempting to try to obtain additional ammunition or weapons. And so again, we – we call on North Korea to not negotiate with Russia or provide any type of ammunition which could kill innocent civilians in Ukraine."

Background: 

  • Earlier, US intelligence said that Russia and North Korea were "actively moving" towards concluding an agreement on the supply of weapons to the Russian military from the DPRK, primarily ammunition for various types of weapons.
  • In August, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on a network of companies created to negotiate arms trade between Russia and North Korea.
  • North Korea is seeking closer ties with the Kremlin and supported Moscow after it invaded Ukraine last year, blaming this on the "hegemonic policies" and "high-handedness" of the US and the West.

