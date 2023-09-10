All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Putin won't redraw map as he pleases – Canadian PM on sham elections in temporarily occupied territories

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 10 September 2023, 02:58
Putin won't redraw map as he pleases – Canadian PM on sham elections in temporarily occupied territories
JUSTIAN TRUDEAU. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that Canada will never recognise the results of the sham elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine and that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be able to "redraw the map".

Source: a statement by Trudeau

Quote: "This week, Vladimir Putin attempted to hold so-called elections in occupied Ukrainian territories – a cynical attempt to legitimize military conquest under the guise of democracy. But Ukrainians are not fooled, and neither are we. Canada does not, and will not ever, recognize the results of these sham elections or Russia’s attempted illegal annexation of Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: Trudeau added that the sham elections in the occupied territories "are serious violations of international law, including the United Nations Charter."

In addition, these so-called elections are "an attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence."

Quote: "We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine and its attempted annexation of Ukraine’s territory. Canada will remain united with our G7 partners to ensure that Vladimir Putin and the Russian regime’s collaborators face consequences for their actions.

To all Ukrainians who continue to defy the Russian regime’s authoritarianism, know that Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. 

We see through the lies. Putin will not redraw the map as he pleases, and Ukraine’s territory shall remain Ukraine’s."

Background: European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano condemned Russia's holding of elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington would never recognise the results of these sham elections.

UK intelligence claimed that by holding sham elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine, Putin's United Russia party seeks to consolidate the Kremlin's influence there.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
All News
Advertisement: