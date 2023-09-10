Putin won't redraw map as he pleases – Canadian PM on sham elections in temporarily occupied territories

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that Canada will never recognise the results of the sham elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine and that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be able to "redraw the map".

Source: a statement by Trudeau

Quote: "This week, Vladimir Putin attempted to hold so-called elections in occupied Ukrainian territories – a cynical attempt to legitimize military conquest under the guise of democracy. But Ukrainians are not fooled, and neither are we. Canada does not, and will not ever, recognize the results of these sham elections or Russia’s attempted illegal annexation of Ukraine."

Details: Trudeau added that the sham elections in the occupied territories "are serious violations of international law, including the United Nations Charter."

In addition, these so-called elections are "an attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence."

Quote: "We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine and its attempted annexation of Ukraine’s territory. Canada will remain united with our G7 partners to ensure that Vladimir Putin and the Russian regime’s collaborators face consequences for their actions.

To all Ukrainians who continue to defy the Russian regime’s authoritarianism, know that Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.

We see through the lies. Putin will not redraw the map as he pleases, and Ukraine’s territory shall remain Ukraine’s."

Background: European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano condemned Russia's holding of elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Washington would never recognise the results of these sham elections.

UK intelligence claimed that by holding sham elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine, Putin's United Russia party seeks to consolidate the Kremlin's influence there.

